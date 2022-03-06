GOOD MORNING AND welcome to our liveblog on what is the eleventh day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There have been no major overnight developments but heavy fighting is still happening across vast swathes of Ukraine.

In the latest efforts to freeze Moscow out of the world economy, US-based card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced they will suspend operations in Russia, while world leaders vowed to act over the intensifying onslaught.

Putin has said that these sanctions are an example of how the West is waging its own war on Russia.