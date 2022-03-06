#Open journalism No news is bad news

GOOD MORNING AND welcome to our liveblog on what is the eleventh day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

There have been no major overnight developments but heavy fighting is still happening across vast swathes of Ukraine. 

In the latest efforts to freeze Moscow out of the world economy, US-based card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced they will suspend operations in Russia, while world leaders vowed to act over the intensifying onslaught.

Putin has said that these sanctions are an example of how the West is waging its own war on Russia. 

The UN has said that the number of people who have fled Ukraine since the start of the war has surpassed 1.5 million. 

poland-russia-ukraine-war Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. Source: Visar Kryeziu via PA

Russia has said it has started to limit the sales of essential food to limit black market speculation and ensure affordability.

The trade and industry ministry over the weekend said there had been cases where essential foodstuffs had been purchased “in a volume clearly larger than necessary for private consumption (up to several tons) for subsequent resale”.

The move comes as the sanctions against Russia start to bite. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has confirmed Russian attacks on Ukrainian healthcare settings. 

It said these attacks had seen at least six people lose their lives. The WHO has urged Russia to stop launching targeted attacks on hospitals. 

The Ukraine port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, said it will begin efforts to evacuate its civilian population, after earlier efforts were scuppered by ceasefire violations.

“From 1200 (10am Irish time) the evacuation of the civilian population begins,” city officials said in a statement, which said a ceasefire was agreed with Russian-led forces surrounding the city.

Russian forces had intensified their shelling of Mariupol, while dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

ukraine-on-the-tenth-day-of-russian-invasion Refugees attempting to cross the border into Romania. Source: Lorena Sopêna

Good morning. Garreth MacNamee here with you this morning. 

Fighting is continuing across many Ukrainian cities this morning. More peace talks are planned for Monday but the international community is not holding out too much hope for their success. 

Here’s a quick round-up of what is happening right now. 

  • Putin threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his army’s invasion of the neighbour faces stiff resistance today.
  • The Russian president has also hit out at the crippling financial sanctions placed on his country. 
  • Visa and Mastercard have suspended their operations in Russia. 
  • Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at Nato’s refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

