TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has defended the use of league tables for local authority housing delivery stating “some of them took their eye off the ball and went off into other stuff, the need to go back to housing”.

In an interview with The Journal, the Taoiseach said the move by Housing Minister James Browne to publish a list of the best and worst performing councils across the country in terms of housing was correct, stating “he’s identified some that are not performing”.

He said the rezoning of land “a test” for local authorities”. The housing minister has told all councils to reopen their development plans and start to rezone more land for housing.

“People need to understand that some local authorities feel we’ve zoned enough. The bottom line here is the population has grown by one third in two in two decades. We need more land zoned. That will help pricing as well. If you’ve less zoned, it inflates prices,” he said.

“So I think we do have to have a league table,” said Martin, who highlighted how he has had “exasperated” presentations from those in Galway who said one office of council was objecting to housing plans where there was already existing zoning from the council.

“On the other hand, I have to say, I’ve got very positive responses in terms of how Cork City Council is working with the LDA and working with builders in the Docklands in Cork really powering ahead. So there has to be a league table.

“They have to perform on social housing, on affordable housing, and utilising every instrument. Local authorities were once the vehicle for housing in this country. Some of them took their eye off the ball, went off into other stuff. They need to go back to housing,” he said.