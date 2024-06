IT WAS A long night of counting on Saturday – and we’re in for another.

Results are rolling in from across the country in the local elections, with Sinn Féin struggling and the government parties very pleased indeed with their results, while the electorate’s preference for Independents has emerged as another clear trend.

Here’s a few snaps from the count centres, where hundreds of candidates await their fate.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells reporters earlier this afternoon she’s disappointed at the party’s results so far in the local and European elections. A surge in the popularity of Independents and heavy splitting of the Sinn Féin vote due to its record high number of candidates have contributed to the party’s failure to capture the anti-government vote.

Taoiseach Simon Harris in ebullient form at the RDS this afternoon, Fine Gael having polled strongly. Second left is councillor Ray McAdam, who topped the poll in Dublin’s north inner city, not usually a Fine Gael stronghold.

Fine Gael councillor Baby Pereppadan (second from right) was re-elected this afternoon to South Dublin Council Council in Tallaght South. His son Britto (left) is also in the running in Tallaght Central. Former Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said yesterday that at least five candidates from migrant backgrounds are likely to be elected for the party in the capital, which he described as “five fingers to the far right”.

Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says he’s confident of being re-elected in the Midlands-North-West constituency, as counting continues in Castlebar.

It will be several days before we get final results in these elections, so tallies – like that being taken here by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan – are being closely watched for clues.

Rumours of the Green Party’s demise seem to have been exaggerated. Several of its local candidates have been elected, including in Dublin city where councillor Claire Byrne – centre, with her family – topped the poll in her area. However, leader Eamon Ryan (third from left) has admitted the party’s EU results are weaker, with its Dublin seat, held by Ciarán Cuffe at risk.

Spot the difference! It’s Finance Minister Michael McGrath of Fianna Fáil and his brother, Cork county councillor Seamus, at the count in Cork City Hall yesterday. Fianna Fáil are on track for a good haul of council seats, including Seamus’s – he topped the poll and was elected on the first count with a bumper surplus.

Derek Blighe (centre), leader of the far right Ireland First party, and his wife, Hannah, at the Ireland South European election count centre in Cork this morning. While some far right candidates will be returned in the coming days, it’s not clear yet whether Blighe – who contested both the local and European elections – will be among them.

Classic Hits FM shock jock-turned-Independent Ireland candidate Niall Boylan is in contention for a seat in the four-seater Dublin constituency in the European elections. Boylan, who ran on an anti-immigration platform, has told RTÉ he’s confident of his chances.

Former Workers Party member-turned-Independent anti-immigration campaigner Malachy Steenson looks set to be one of the first far right politicians elected in Ireland, in the north inner city ward of Dublin City Council. Pictured here at the RDS count centre earlier.

We’re in for a long count at the Ireland South European election count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club, where returning officers were sorting the enormous ballots – 23 candidates ran here – earlier today. Our reporter has noted many voters filled out just three preferences in this five-seat constituency.