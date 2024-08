LOCAL GROUP BALLBOUGH Pride of Place have expressed “serious disappointment” with the clean up after last night’s Coldplay concert.

The group has previously raised their concerns with clean-up following events at Croke Park, including GAA matches, the recent AC/DC concert, and the first Coldplay concert on Thursday, chair of the group, Frank Keohane, said in a statement issued today.

“Ballybough is a residential area – no resident – particularly young children – should have to witness such an aftermath to an event at Croke Park,” Keohane said.

“It just isn’t acceptable and this cannot continue to be a fact of life for people living in Ballybough.”

Among the litter collected were a large amount of glass bottles and plastic cups, as well as discarded vapes and paper bags.

Some of the litter left behind from last night's concert. Ballbough Place of Pride Ballbough Place of Pride

Speaking on behalf of Ballybough Pride of Place, Keohane said that as a group, they had “absolutely no problem with the events being held at Croke Park”, and added that the “festival-like” atmosphere in the area last night was a “joy to behold”.

“All we ask is that event organisers clean up after such events, whether that is a GAA match or a concert,” he said. “Ballybough has enough problems with local littering and illegal dumping without having to deal with the aftermath of events at Croke Park.”

Croke Park has paid host to a number of events over the summer, including AC/DC and the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Coldplay are set to play again tomorrow night and Monday night in Croke Park, as they continue on their Spheres of The World tour.