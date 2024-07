POLICE IN LONDON have launched a murder investigation after the body of a baby girl was found in a bin in the Camden area of London.

Police first became aware of the situation on Monday after they received a report of a woman presenting at a hospital who had just given birth.

They then searched a residential address Camden, North London, where the baby’s body was found in a bin outside the house.

Following a forensic examination, police confirmed that the baby had been delivered full-term.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, child neglect and concealment of a birth.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child destruction contrary to Section 1 of the Infant Life Preservation Act 1929.

Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “This is a terribly sad and upsetting case for everyone involved and I would like to thank local residents for their patience as we continue with our enquiries and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Investigations are ongoing.