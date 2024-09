LONDON FASHION WEEK is celebrating its 40th anniversary and some Irish designers have been turning heads with their eye-catching looks with their Spring Summer 2025 collections.

Paul Costelloe, an Irish-American designer well-known here for his Dunnes Stores collections, turned back the clock with his 60s theme titled Le Ciel est Bleu (The Sky is Blue).

Paul Costelloe's 'Le Ciel est Bleu ' show BEN BROOMFIELD BEN BROOMFIELD

Una Healy was among those at Costelloe’s show, and was even wearing a Costelloe dress.

Images from Paul Costelloe's show BEN BROOMFIELD BEN BROOMFIELD

Paul Costelloe's 'Le Ciel est Bleu ' show BEN BROOMFIELD BEN BROOMFIELD

On Saturday, Standing Ground, the fashion brand founded by Michael Stewart, held its first independent show.

Standing Ground featured at London Fashion week IK ALDAMA IK ALDAMA

Stewart is also fresh off winning this year’s LVMH Savoir-Faire Prize, which is awarded to young fashion designers.

Standing Ground model IK ALDAMA IK ALDAMA

Models on the catwalk during the Standing Ground show. IK ALDAMA IK ALDAMA

On Saturday evening, Richard Quinn, a London-born fashion designer whose parents are Irish, seemed to be inspired by the ‘Tradwife’ aesthetic that has become popular online.

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show, at the Dorchester Hotel Park Lane, during London Fashion Week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Quinn took inspiration from the 50s through his romantic evening wear and bridal gowns.

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Dorchester Hotel Park Lane, in central London, during London Fashion Week Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On Sunday, Simone Rocha, daughter of John Roche, brought Balletcore to the catwalk, with her designs bringing a darker edge to the tutu.

Models on the catwalk during the Simone Rocha show at The Old Bailey during London Fashion Week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Models on the catwalk during the Simone Rocha show at The Old Bailey during London Fashion Week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Also on Sunday, Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson made the mini-dress the centrepiece of his show that wowed the audience.

Model during JW Anderson's show at London Fashion Week

Models during JW Anderson's show at London Fashion Week

Model during JW Anderson's show at London Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Sinéad O’Dwyer will host a womenswear show this evening.

File image of Irish designer Sinéad O'Dwyer Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo