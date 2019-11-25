This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uber left fuming after it gets turned down for London operating licence

The company said Transport for London’s decision “extraordinary and wrong”.

By Press Association Monday 25 Nov 2019, 10:54 AM
15 minutes ago 1,504 Views 2 Comments
File photo.
Image: Matt Alexander/PA Images
Image: Matt Alexander/PA Images

UBER’S LICENCE TO operate in London has not been renewed over safety and security concerns, Transport for London (TfL) said.

A spokesman for the transport body said “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk” were identified.

The ride-hailing app firm’s existing licence expires at 11.59pm on Monday, but it will be allowed to continue to operate pending an appeal.

TfL’s director of licensing, regulation and charging Helen Chapman said: “As the regulator of private hire services in London we are required to make a decision today on whether Uber is fit and proper to hold a licence.

“Safety is our absolute top priority. While we recognise Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured.

“It is clearly concerning that these issues arose, but it is also concerning that we cannot be confident that similar issues won’t happen again in future.”

TfL found that at least 14,000 trips were made with drivers who were different to the ones shown on the app.

This was due to a system change enabling unauthorised drivers to upload their photographs to legitimate Uber driver accounts, the transport body said.

All of these journeys were uninsured and some took place with unlicensed drivers, including one who had previously had their licence revoked, TfL added.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that at this stage, TfL “can’t be confident that Uber has the robust processes in place to prevent another serious safety breach in the future”. 

Uber’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said: “TfL’s decision not to renew Uber’s licence in London is extraordinary and wrong, and we will appeal.

“We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety. TfL found us to be a fit and proper operator just two months ago, and we continue to go above and beyond.

“On behalf of the 3.5 million riders and 45,000 licensed drivers who depend on Uber in London, we will continue to operate as normal and will do everything we can to work with TfL to resolve this situation.”

Press Association

