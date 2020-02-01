How many metres is Ireland's longest bridge? It's the week in numbers

A view of Ireland's longest bridge, in New Ross, Co. Wexford, during the official opening.

A view of Ireland's longest bridge, in New Ross, Co. Wexford, during the official opening.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

2: The number of schools in south Dublin that closed for a number of days after electricity failed, leaving their classrooms without light or heat.

4.25cm: The length of a chicken bone found by doctors at a Dublin hospital operating on an elderly patient who had complained of stomach pains.

887m: The length of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge - Ireland’s longest – which was officially opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend this week in Co Wexford.

6: The number of NCT test centres that have recommenced underbody inspections for a limited number of drivers.

3: The number of Irish citizens evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China who have been quarantined in a UK hospital.

2: The number of babies delivered in one day with the help of Dublin firefighters.

450: The number of jobs BBC is to axe as part of a €95m cost-cutting measure.

17: Dublin’s ranking out of the 416 most congested cities in the world, according to an index which monitors and analyses traffic in major urban centres.