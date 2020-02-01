This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 February, 2020
How many metres is Ireland's longest bridge? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of NCT test centres that have recommenced underbody inspections for a limited number of drivers.

By Adam Daly Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 7:00 PM
A view of Ireland's longest bridge, in New Ross, Co. Wexford, during the official opening.
A view of Ireland's longest bridge, in New Ross, Co. Wexford, during the official opening.
EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

2: The number of schools in south Dublin that closed for a number of days after electricity failed, leaving their classrooms without light or heat.

4.25cm: The length of a chicken bone found by doctors at a Dublin hospital operating on an elderly patient who had complained of stomach pains. 

887m: The length of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge - Ireland’s longest – which was officially opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend this week in Co Wexford. 

6: The number of NCT test centres that have recommenced underbody inspections for a limited number of drivers. 

3: The number of Irish citizens evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China who have been quarantined in a UK hospital.  

2: The number of babies delivered in one day with the help of Dublin firefighters. 

450: The number of jobs BBC is to axe as part of a €95m cost-cutting measure. 

17: Dublin’s ranking out of the 416 most congested cities in the world, according to an index which monitors and analyses traffic in major urban centres.

