Full NCT tests resume on limited basis at six centres around the country

THE NATIONAL CAR Testing Service has recommenced underbody inspections at six centres around the country for a limited number of drivers.

The NCTS said the reinstated vehicle inspection lifts will only be used for taxi drivers and those who are due to undergo a driving test shortly.

“We would like to advise that this does not mean that full test inspections are available to all other customers at this time.”

It was announced Wednesday that part of the NCT testing for cars in Ireland had been suspended pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in its 47 testing centres.

The following centres have recommenced underbody inspections on a restrictive basis:

Deansgrange

Ballinasloe

Athlone

Skibbereen

Ballina

Enniscorthy

The NCTS said it expects to be in a position to reinstate more vehicle inspection lifts across the network, adding that more information will be provided on this over the coming days.

Vehicle owners have been advised that if their NCT is due they should make a booking as normal and keep their NCTS test appointments, where all other elements of the vehicle will be tested.

The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, however, if the vehicle fails on another element of the test, they must present their vehicle for retest as normal.

The NCTS said the onus is on the motorist to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy adding that further updates will be provided over the coming days.

Motorists are also being advised to keep a copy of their vehicle inspection report with them in order to present it to gardaí if required.

Road Safety Authority said that it’s working with An Garda Síochána and Applus, the company which currently operates the NCT test on behalf of the State.

It said that Applus was working to resolve the issue “as a matter of the utmost urgency”, and that some lifts will “come back on line shortly” in some centres.

The partial test suspension, which took effect immediately, came one day after MOT testing in Northern Ireland was suspended due to similar issues.