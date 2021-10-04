Your Evening Longread: Colm Tóibín on the Brexit fallout and a united Ireland

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Brexit and Ireland

Author Colm Tóibín sets forward his thoughts on Brexit and whether it could lead to a united Ireland.

(The Guardian, approx 9 mins reading time)

The diplomats who were preparing the Queen’s visit, unlike Tony Blair, planned things carefully; they put an immense amount of thought into every word the Queen would say in Ireland and every image of her that would be shown. It wasn’t as though such close attention to Ireland was new, but it had been sporadic. It was there during the negotiations for the Sunningdale agreement in 1973, but not in the aftermath. It was there too in the run-up to the Anglo-Irish agreement in 1985. It was there in the negotiations, perhaps Tony Blair’s finest hour, that led to the Good Friday agreement in 1998. It was not there during Brexit and its aftermath.