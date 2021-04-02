Your evening longread: The forgotten medieval fruit

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Forgotten fruit

Ever heard of the medlar? Us neither – but the fruit has a fascinating and weird story.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

The polite, socially acceptable name by which it’s currently known is the medlar. But for the best part of 900 years, the fruit was called the “open-arse” – thought to be a reference to the appearance of its own large “calyx” or bottom. The medlar’s aliases abroad were hardly more flattering. In France, it was variously known as ”la partie postérieure de ce quadrupede” (the posterior part of this quadruped), “cu d’singe” (monkey’s bottom), “cu d’ane” (donkey’s bottom), and cul de chien (dog’s bottom)… you get the idea. And yet, medieval Europe was crazy about this fruit.