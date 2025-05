BRENDAN GLEESON AND Johnny Sexton are among those who have this evening been awarded with Lord Mayor’s awards in Dublin.

Seven awards were presented by Dublin’s Lord Mayor Emma Blain this evening at the Mansion House. The awards have been presented annually since 1989.

“These awards are a chance for me to say thank you, on behalf of all the citizens of Dublin, to some people who have made a real difference to the social fabric of life in our city,” Blain said.

“Some of the award recipients will be well known to many of us, others not so. However, they are all very worthy of this award and I am delighted to be able to honour them in this way.”

Gleeson was given an award in recognition of his “outstanding achievements” in acting and social justice, while Sexton received his for his achievements in rugby. Athlete Rhasidat Adeleke received an award for her achievements in athletics and “inspiring a new generation of female athletes”.

Brendan Gleeson with the Lord Mayor, Emma Blain and his award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in acting and social justice. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

Identical twins Allen and Jay Bobinac were given an award for their voluntary service to the people of Dublin and their “dedication to helping the homeless in our city”.

The brothers, originally from Croatian island Krk, began their time in Ireland sleeping rough and with the help of homeless charity Tiglin have gone on to graduate with masters’ degrees in Social Care.

A posthumous award was given to Isobel Henderson, who passed away earlier this month. She was previously the Vice President of the Girls’ Brigade Ireland, which has been described as a “international, interdenominational youth organisation which strives to help girls develop new skills, knowledge and confidence in a safe and fun environment”.

She was given the award as a result of her “outstanding service and unwavering dedication” to the organisation.

Team Power of 1 were given an award in recognition of their achievement in the World’s Toughest Row. The team rowed 5,000km across the Atlantic in memory of Saoirse O’Driscoll to raise funds and awareness for Heart Children Ireland and Children’s Heart Centre.

Saoirse passed away as a result of congenital heart disease at the age of 13 in April 2024. The team have continued on her legacy by raising awareness of the disease and stressing the importance of organ donation.

Bryan Murray and Una Crawford O'Brien pictured at the launch of the 30th anniversary of Alzheimer’s Tea Day in March 2024. Sasko Lazarov / © Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / © Photocall Ireland / © Photocall Ireland

Actors Bryan Murray and Úna Crawford O’Brien are known for their roles in Fair City. They were given an award in recognition of their “outstanding contribution to the arts, on stage and on screen and for raising awareness of dementia”.

Bryan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease six years ago at the age of 69. His longtime partner Úna has been involved with Alzheimer Society of Ireland and has been behind several initiatives to raise awareness of the disease.