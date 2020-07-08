This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People urged to check lottery tickets after someone wins €1m in Daily Million draw

The winning numbers from the Daily Million Draw today were: 03, 05, 10, 11, 24, 39 and bonus number 09

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 8:34 PM
1 hour ago 9,527 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145249
Image: Shutterstock/Romolo Tavani
Image: Shutterstock/Romolo Tavani

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is urging Daily Million players in Dublin to check their tickets after the top prize of €1 million was won this afternoon. 

The winning numbers from the Daily Million Draw at 2pm today were: 03, 05, 10, 11, 24, 39 and bonus number 09

“It may be a dull and rainy day outside but someone’s day has just got hell of a lot brighter as they are Ireland’s newest millionare,” a National Lottery spokesperson said. 

They are now appealing for players in Dublin to check their tickets. 

“We are asking everyone in Dublin who bought a ticket for today’s draw to check their tickets very carefully,” the spokesperson said. 

The lucky winner is being asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie. 

The National Lottery will announce the location of where the ticket was sold in the coming days. 

“As with any prize of €1 million and over, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and, of course, to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in, so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” the spokesperson said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This is the third top prize of €1 million to be won so far this year on the Daily Million game.

More than €8.5 million has been won across the Daily Million and Daily Million Plus games so far in 2020.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie