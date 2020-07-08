People urged to check lottery tickets after someone wins €1m in Daily Million draw

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is urging Daily Million players in Dublin to check their tickets after the top prize of €1 million was won this afternoon.

The winning numbers from the Daily Million Draw at 2pm today were: 03, 05, 10, 11, 24, 39 and bonus number 09

“It may be a dull and rainy day outside but someone’s day has just got hell of a lot brighter as they are Ireland’s newest millionare,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

They are now appealing for players in Dublin to check their tickets.

“We are asking everyone in Dublin who bought a ticket for today’s draw to check their tickets very carefully,” the spokesperson said.

The lucky winner is being asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

The National Lottery will announce the location of where the ticket was sold in the coming days.

“As with any prize of €1 million and over, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and, of course, to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in, so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.

This is the third top prize of €1 million to be won so far this year on the Daily Million game.

More than €8.5 million has been won across the Daily Million and Daily Million Plus games so far in 2020.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm.