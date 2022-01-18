Winner of record lotto draw makes contact with National Lottery

THE WINNER OF the biggest jackpot in the history of the Irish lotto has made contact with the National Lottery to make arrangements to collect their prize.

The winning ticket for Saturday night’s €19 million draw was sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo. The jackpot had been rolling over since last June before being won on Saturday.

Advertisement

The National Lottery said this evening that arrangements are now being made for the prize to be paid.

Lotto officials will travel to Castlebar tomorrow to officially announce the name of the store that sold the winning ticket.

Saturday’s draw was a “must-be-won” event for which the National Lottery sought regulatory approval after criticism of how long it was taking for a player to win the prize.

Under updated rules, in future the jackpot prize will remain capped for a maximum of five draws.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

If there is no outright jackpot winner on the fifth draw, the entire jackpot fund flows down to the next winning prize tier.