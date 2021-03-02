Man (40s) dies following crash between car and lorry in Co Louth

A MAN HAS died following a road crash in Co Louth this afternoon.

The man in his 40s was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry at around 2.15pm on the R173 between Loughanmore and Jenkinstown.

He was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he died a short time later.

The road is currently closed between Dundalk and Carlingford with local diversions in place.

The scene is preserved for garda investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for contact from anyone who may have information in relation to this crash, including anyone who was driving in the Loughanmore and Jenkinstown areas between 1.45pm and 2.30pm today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.