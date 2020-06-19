This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Dark cloud’ over Kilmacrennan following death of father and son in fishing accident

Two bodies were recovered from Lough Keel in a search operation yesterday.

By Press Association Friday 19 Jun 2020, 3:07 PM
23 minutes ago 1,841 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127616
The area near Lough Keel, Co Donegal.
Image: Google Street View
The area near Lough Keel, Co Donegal.
The area near Lough Keel, Co Donegal.
Image: Google Street View

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a father and son who drowned after a family day out in Co Donegal yesterday.

The pair died after they had gone fishing at Lough Keel in Kilmacrennan and got into difficulty. It is understood that the father and son were English. 

Gardaí in Milford said they recovered two bodies yesterday evening.

Gardaí, helped by members of the Rescue 118 helicopter, the Mulroy coastguard and Sheephaven sub-aqua unit, were called to a search operation on Lough Keel shortly after 3pm.

One teenage boy was rescued from the Lough and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Local councillor Michael McBride said there is a “dark cloud” hanging over the area as the community reels from the tragedy.

“People are understandably saddened and shocked over what has happened,” he said. “For a family day out to end up like this is just unthinkable.

I understand they were fishing from the shore and got into difficulty. The coastguard and authorities were on the scene very quickly and managed to find the two bodies and pull the other son to safety.

McBride said the community wish the teenage boy who survived the incident a “speedy recovery”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“On behalf of Kilmacrennan I want to offer my condolence to the man’s family and let them know we are united in our grief,” he said.

The bodies of a man aged in his 40s and one teenager were recovered from the lake and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place today.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie