‘Dark cloud’ over Kilmacrennan following death of father and son in fishing accident

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a father and son who drowned after a family day out in Co Donegal yesterday.

The pair died after they had gone fishing at Lough Keel in Kilmacrennan and got into difficulty. It is understood that the father and son were English.

Gardaí in Milford said they recovered two bodies yesterday evening.

Gardaí, helped by members of the Rescue 118 helicopter, the Mulroy coastguard and Sheephaven sub-aqua unit, were called to a search operation on Lough Keel shortly after 3pm.

One teenage boy was rescued from the Lough and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Local councillor Michael McBride said there is a “dark cloud” hanging over the area as the community reels from the tragedy.

“People are understandably saddened and shocked over what has happened,” he said. “For a family day out to end up like this is just unthinkable.

I understand they were fishing from the shore and got into difficulty. The coastguard and authorities were on the scene very quickly and managed to find the two bodies and pull the other son to safety.

McBride said the community wish the teenage boy who survived the incident a “speedy recovery”.

“On behalf of Kilmacrennan I want to offer my condolence to the man’s family and let them know we are united in our grief,” he said.

The bodies of a man aged in his 40s and one teenager were recovered from the lake and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place today.

- With reporting by Orla Dwyer