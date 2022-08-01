Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 1 August 2022
Love Island final airs tonight as show hits 12.1 million streams on Virgin Media Player

Among the final contestants is Irishman Dami Hope who has coupled up with Indiyah Pollack.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 1 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM
23 minutes ago 1,342 Views 2 Comments
THE LOVE ISLAND finale will be broadcast tonight as viewers wait to see who will be crowned as winners of the hit reality UK TV show. 

Season 8 of the programme has hit 12.1 million streams so far on the Virgin Media Player and on-demand. 

Following weeks of recoupling, friendships and tears, the finale airs at 9pm tonight on Virgin Media Two and on the broadcaster’s online player. 

Four couples have made it to the final and the public will vote tonight for their favourites to win. 

The winners will have a chance to either split £50,000 (€59,700) between them, or one of the two will have an option to take the £50,000 for themselves.

Among the final contestants is Irishman Dami Hope who has coupled up with Indiyah Polack.  

ITV’s popular reality show involves men and women living on a villa in Mallorca with the aim of finding a partner to couple up with.

A one-hour episode of the show airs every day of the week except Saturday, and can involve challenges that the couples partake in.

The show has been watched by millions in recent years but has also attracted controversy amid concerns for the well-being of some previous contestants. 

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon. 

Orla Dwyer
