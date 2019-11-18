This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Low temperature weather warning remains in place as motorists urged to take care on the roads

Temperatures dipped below freezing last night.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Nov 2019, 7:23 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning remains in place for most of the country this morning as temperatures dipped below freezing in several counties overnight. 

Met Éireann said that the status yellow warning for 22 counties will remain in place until 10am this morning. The only counties to which the warning does not apply are Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.

Despite the freezing cold start to today, the national forecaster predicts that temperatures could reach as high as nine degrees today and that we’re also in for a relatively dry today. 

The forecast reads: “A cold start today with frost and patches of freezing fog slow to clear in places, leading to difficult driving conditions.

“A dry and sunny day is expected with highest temperatures generally 6 to 9 degrees, a good deal lower where fog lingers into the afternoon. Light variable winds will back southeasterly later in the day and freshen along Atlantic coasts.”

Met Éireann has forecast that conditions will become milder as the week goes on. Rain is expected later in the week. 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

