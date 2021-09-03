Have you seen Lucian Emil? Appeal for information on man missing from Co Meath

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who is missing from Co Meath.

Lucian Emil Costache went missing from his home in Ratoath on Wednesday, 1 September.

He is described as being 6′ in height and of broad build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

It isn’t know what Lucian Emil was wearing at the time he went missing.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.