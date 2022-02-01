In pictures: Colourful celebrations as people across world mark the Lunar New Year

A worshipper prays to mark the Lunar New Year at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: PA Images

PEOPLE AROUND ASIA have ushered in the Year of the Tiger as they celebrated the Lunar New Year with colourful decorations, dancing, tributes to their ancestors and prayers for good fortune.

The Lunar New Year is often referred to as Spring Festival.

It is the third Lunar New Year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and again celebrations were more subdued than usual.

Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle.

The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox – the tiger represents bravery, courage and strength.

Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a shopping centre in Beijing.

In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China.

In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.