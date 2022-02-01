#Open journalism No news is bad news

In pictures: Colourful celebrations as people across world mark the Lunar New Year

Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac – 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,342 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5670904

2.65038864 A worshipper prays to mark the Lunar New Year at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: PA Images

PEOPLE AROUND ASIA have ushered in the Year of the Tiger as they celebrated the Lunar New Year with colourful decorations, dancing, tributes to their ancestors and prayers for good fortune.

The Lunar New Year is often referred to as Spring Festival. 

It is the third Lunar New Year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and again celebrations were more subdued than usual.

Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle.

The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox – the tiger represents bravery, courage and strength.

Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a shopping centre in Beijing.

In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China.

In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

In North Korea, people visited statues of former leaders in Pyongyang. In South Korea, North Korean refugees visited the Imjingak Pavilion near the border dividing the Korean peninsula to pay tribute to their ancestors.

You can read about the celebrations happening in Dublin for the Lunar New Year here.

Here are some photos of the celebrations from abroad:

2.65038836 Worshippers pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong Source: PA

2.65038848 The Lunar New Year is marked at a temple in Indonesia.

kolkata-india-01st-feb-2022-people-dressed-in-dragon-costumes-perform-during-the-lunar-new-year-celebration-lunar-new-year-falls-on-february-1-to-welcome-the-year-of-tiger-and-its-celebrated-by-t People dressed in dragon costumes perform during the Lunar New Year celebration in Kolkata, India. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

kolkata-west-bengal-india-1st-feb-2022-chinese-people-perform-lion-dance-during-chinese-lunar-new-year-celebrations-in-kolkata-which-is-often-referred-to-as-spring-festival-or-lunar-new-year-in Chinese people perform lion dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in West Bengal, India. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

2.65038862 Robotic-themed tigers on display in Beijing.

2.65038851 The Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China.

manila-philippines-1st-feb-2022-a-woman-wearing-a-protective-mask-as-precaution-against-the-coronavirus-disease-shops-for-lucky-charms-in-celebration-of-the-lunar-new-year-near-the-seng-guan-templ A woman shops for lucky charms in celebration of the Lunar New Year near the Seng Guan temple in Manila's Chinatown, in the Philippines. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

2.65027385 A dragon dance is performed in Cambodia to mark the Lunar New Year.

2.65038855 North Korean refugees and their family members mark the Lunar New Year in South Korea close to the border.

london-uk-1st-feb-2022-prince-charles-and-camilla-duchess-of-cornwall-don-red-scarves-as-they-visit-chinatown-to-celebrate-the-chinese-lunar-new-year-which-begins-on-february-1st-it-is-the-year Prince Charles and Camilla visit Chinatown to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

