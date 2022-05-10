#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 10 May 2022
Advertisement

Sen. Lynn Boylan accuses government of 'cold-heartedness' with Stardust inquest venue change

‘The families are tired, upset and at the end of their tethers. They cannot take much more,’ said Boylan.

By Zuzia Whelan Tuesday 10 May 2022, 9:43 PM
50 minutes ago 2,750 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5760222
A campaigner at the 40th anniversary commemoration of the Stardust tragedy.
A campaigner at the 40th anniversary commemoration of the Stardust tragedy.
A campaigner at the 40th anniversary commemoration of the Stardust tragedy.

SINN FÉIN SENATOR Lynn Boylan has accused the government of repeated cold-heartedness in its dealings with the Stardust families.

The families are the relatives of the 48 people who died and 128 who were injured in 1981 when a fire broke out in the Stardust nightclub in Artane. 

“Last week the Stardust families were invited to another preliminary hearing ahead of the Stardust inquest beginning.

“Despite the Rotunda Pillar Room now being leased for the Inquest — after the government allowed the lease on the RDS to run out — the families have been informed that the pre-inquest hearing will now take place at the Dublin District Coroner’s Court in Store Street,” she said. 

In a statement, Boylan has said that this has “shocked and annoyed” many of the families who now refuse to attend. 

There were several inquiries over the years including inquests in 1982 which recorded deaths in accordance with the medical evidence.

Following a long campaign by the families of those who died in the blaze, the government in 2019 directed the holding of fresh inquests due to an “insufficiency of inquiry as to how the deaths occurred namely a failure to sufficiently consider those of the surrounding circumstances that concern the cause or causes of the fire”.

The Store Street Court, the latest venue for the inquest, is the venue of “the original much-maligned Stardust Inquest and holds horrific memories for the families,” Boylan said in her statement, accusing the government of “repeated cold-heartedness” and adding that it “must ensure the Rotunda Pillar Room is used for any pre-inquest meeting.”

She added that issues regarding jury selection and income protection were discussed with the victims’ families by Minister Helen McEntee in February, who “promised that she would immediately proceed on progressing legislation concerning jury selection and income protection,” said Boylan.  

“We are now in May and there is still no progress. The families have been informed that the matter is ‘with the Attorney General’.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If new legislation is required, time is now of the essence. The Dáil will break for the summer recess in July and will return in late September.

The lease for the Rotunda Pillar Room, which is still unused, will expire in February 2023, so it’s possible that, “once again, there will be no venue for a Stardust Inquest next year,” said Boylan. 

“The government must now grasp, as a matter of urgency, how important all these decisions are to the Stardust families. It is now over 41 years since the Stardust Fire and time is running out for the families.

“I have written to Minister McEntee to highlight the families’ concerns, and I have asked her to please set out a timetable for urgent action and to ensure any pre-inquest hearings take place in the Rotunda Pillar Room.

“The families are tired, upset and at the end of their tethers. They cannot take much more,” she said.  

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie