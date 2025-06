GARDAÍ HAVE BEEN contacted after a motorist drove the wrong way on a motorway in Co Limerick as fire crews were attending to a earlier crash on the road.

The initial incident near Patrickswell – which occurred shortly after 7am – resulted in the closure of the southbound carriageway of the M20 motorway, between Junction 4 and Junction 5.

This was to allow emergency services deal with the incident, but later in the morning a van travelled the wrong way up the motorway and past the scene of the original crash. This vehicle was unrelated to the early morning incident.

A member of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service who was responding to the scene of the road traffic incident on the M20 near Patrickswell had to evade the van as it passed.

It’s understood the member of the fire crew was lightly injured while evading the oncoming van.

According to a spokesperson for Limerick County Council, the incident is a “stark reminder” of the risks faced by emergency service personnel when carrying out their job.

“Members of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) responded to the scene of a road traffic incident on the M20 near Patrickswell earlier this morning, Monday 23 June. The incident caused significant traffic disruption,” the spokesperson said.

“During the operation, there was an incident with a motor vehicle not related to the original crash. A member of LFRS was medically assessed following this incident which has been reported to An Garda Síochána for further investigation.”

The spokesperson added: “Thankfully, the member’s injuries are not believed to be serious. Limerick City and County Council is providing full support to the Fire Officer.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced daily by emergency service personnel in the line of duty. We urge all road users to act responsibly and never take actions that could endanger the lives of emergency responders or other members of the public.”