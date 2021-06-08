French President Emmanuel Macron slapped across face during regional tour

Emmanuel Macron giflé par un homme dans la Drôme pic.twitter.com/VnpZ5ELvl5 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) June 8, 2021

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron was slapped across the face by a man during a trip to southeast France today.

Images broadcast on the BFM news channel showed Macron approach a barrier to shake the hand of a man who slapped the 43-year-old across the face in the village of Tain-l’Hermitage in the Drome region.

The footage shows Macron’s security detail intervening immediately to move him away from the crowd.

It is reported that two people have been detained in connection with the incident.



More to follow…