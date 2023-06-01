Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 1 June 2023 Dublin: 15°C
# Podcast
The Explainer: 16 years on, what is happening with the Madeleine McCann case?
Joining us on this week’s episode is journalist Robbyn Swan, author of Looking for Madeleine and who featured in the Netflix series The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, to look over the history of the investigation. Are police making progress? Who is the suspect who has been linked to the case?
73
0
9 minutes ago

IT HAS BEEN 16 years since Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal.

Her case sparked wall-to-wall coverage in international media, focusing on the search for the missing girl and speculation around what happened to her. Her family have long campaigned for answers, but little progress has been made.

The case is never far from the news headlines, with a new development cropping up every few years. This month, in what looked to be a significant development, police announced that a reservoir and the surrounding area in Portugal would be searched as part of the case.

But what led to this? Are police making progress? Who is the suspect who has been linked to the case?

Joining us on this week’s episode is journalist Robbyn Swan, author of Looking for Madeleine and who featured in the Netflix series The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann. She was also a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for History.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags