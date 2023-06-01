The Explainer: 16 years on, what is happening with the Madeleine McCann case?

IT HAS BEEN 16 years since Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal.

Her case sparked wall-to-wall coverage in international media, focusing on the search for the missing girl and speculation around what happened to her. Her family have long campaigned for answers, but little progress has been made.

The case is never far from the news headlines, with a new development cropping up every few years. This month, in what looked to be a significant development, police announced that a reservoir and the surrounding area in Portugal would be searched as part of the case.

But what led to this? Are police making progress? Who is the suspect who has been linked to the case?

Advertisement

Joining us on this week’s episode is journalist Robbyn Swan, author of Looking for Madeleine and who featured in the Netflix series The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann. She was also a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for History.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.