#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this midweek morning.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 7:45 AM
6 minutes ago 439 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5206933
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Elisseeva
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Elisseeva

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials warned that deaths and hospitalisations from Covid-19 will see an “exponential growth” if the virus continues to spread at its current rate. 

2. #JUSTICE: The maximum sentence for conspiracy to murder is to increase to life imprisonment under new government plans.  

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: US presidential candidate Joe Biden has said Northern Ireland must not be a “casualty” of Brexit. 

4. #VACCINE: US President Donald Trump has claimed a Covid-19 vaccine will begin distribution next month. 

5. #PUP: New Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) bands come into effect today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #BREXIT: The pandemic means a hard Brexit could impact the Irish economy worse than previously feared, a study has said.  

7. #PUBS: Gardaí have reported 16 breaches of Covid-19 regulations in licensed premises in the past week. 

8. #HURRICANE SALLY: At least one person has died after Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line in the United States yesterday. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie