Boris Johnson in intensive care, US death toll rises above 10,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

LATE LAST NIGHT, 10 Downing Street confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been taken to intensive care after his symptoms of Covid-19 worsened.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney wished the prime minister a speedy recovery from the virus, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary” for Johnson while he’s unwell.

At home, a further 16 deaths from the virus were announced here, bringing the death toll to 174 so far. A further 370 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 5,364.

Elsewhere, the death toll rose above 10,000 in the US while China reported no new deaths from Covid-19 as the virus continues to spread.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s main international points: