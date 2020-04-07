Boris Johnson in intensive care, US death toll rises above 10,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

Updated 32 minutes ago
LATE LAST NIGHT, 10 Downing Street confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been taken to intensive care after his symptoms of Covid-19 worsened.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney wished the prime minister a speedy recovery from the virus, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary” for Johnson while he’s unwell.
At home, a further 16 deaths from the virus were announced here, bringing the death toll to 174 so far. A further 370 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 5,364.
Elsewhere, the death toll rose above 10,000 in the US while China reported no new deaths from Covid-19 as the virus continues to spread.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Last night, the Department of Health confirmed a further 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland. The death toll is now 174.
- Dublin has the highest number of confirmed cases of any county with 2,692 – 55% of all cases. Cork has 362 cases – 7% of total – the second highest of any county.
- The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting today to discuss the latest developments around Covid-19 in Ireland, with the current restrictions in place set to be discussed.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney said today the Department of Foreign Affairs has helped around 4,600 Irish citizens return home since the outbreak of the crisis.
- There are 99 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes and residential settings around Ireland.
- Gardaí in Wicklow have been told to stop accepting free pizzas from local businesses.
- Student nurses could be fast-tracked to qualification to tackle Covid-19.
- 190 doctors are to join Ireland’s coronavirus fight after graduating in an online ceremony.
- Hospital cleaners have been working around the clock since the crisis began. Read their stories here.
- Court-ordered access to children for separated parents is advised to continue during the pandemic.
- Ryan Tubridy described his experiencing of having Covid-19 upon his return to the airwaves this morning.
- Aldi has said it has lifted temporary purchase restrictions on all products in its stores, with a small number of exceptions such as on handwash.
Here are today’s main international points:
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being treated in an intensive care unit after his symptoms of the virus worsened yesterday.
- Senior UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove is also self-isolating after a family member displayed symptoms of Covid-19.
- The death toll in the US has risen above 10,000, with the worst affected area of New York set to convert a vast cathedral into a field hospital.
- US President Donald Trump and his likely rival for the presidency Joe Biden spoke by phone yesterday and – by both accounts – had a good conversation about the crisis.
- China has said it has had no new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours.
- Japan has declared a state of emergency in regions of the country over a spike in infections.
- Denmark has said it is to start easing coronavirus restrictions, starting with the reopening of schools from next week.
