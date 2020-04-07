This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson in intensive care, US death toll rises above 10,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

The UK Prime Minister remains in intensive care today after his symptoms of Covid-19 worsened.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 10:33 AM
3 hours ago 31,519 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068512
People wearing masks on the streets of Beijing.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/PA Images
People wearing masks on the streets of Beijing.
People wearing masks on the streets of Beijing.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/PA Images

Updated 32 minutes ago

LATE LAST NIGHT, 10 Downing Street confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been taken to intensive care after his symptoms of Covid-19 worsened.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney wished the prime minister a speedy recovery from the virus, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will “deputise where necessary” for Johnson while he’s unwell. 

At home, a further 16 deaths from the virus were announced here, bringing the death toll to 174 so far. A further 370 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 5,364.

Elsewhere, the death toll rose above 10,000 in the US while China reported no new deaths from Covid-19 as the virus continues to spread.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s main international points:
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being treated in an intensive care unit after his symptoms of the virus worsened yesterday. 
  • Senior UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove is also self-isolating after a family member displayed symptoms of Covid-19.
  • The death toll in the US has risen above 10,000, with the worst affected area of New York set to convert a vast cathedral into a field hospital. 
  • US President Donald Trump and his likely rival for the presidency Joe Biden spoke by phone yesterday and – by both accounts – had a good conversation about the crisis.
  • China has said it has had no new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours.
  • Japan has declared a state of emergency in regions of the country over a spike in infections. 
  • Denmark has said it is to start easing coronavirus restrictions, starting with the reopening of schools from next week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie