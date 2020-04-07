This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Belfast researchers launch clinical trial for Covid-19 patients using umbilical cord cells

The trial is being led by professors at Queen’s University, Belfast.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,639 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068763
Image: Shutterstock/Likoper
Image: Shutterstock/Likoper

RESEARCHERS AT QUEEN’S University Belfast are leading a cell therapy clinical trial for Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory failure. 

The clinical trial is investigating the use of allogenic Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), found in bone marrow and the umbilical cord, in patients with a complication known as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) caused by the Covid-19 virus. 

The trial is being led by Professor Danny McAuley and Professor Cecilia O’Kane.

In the most critically unwell patients with the virus, many develop ARDS. 

With ARDS, the lung becomes inflamed and leaky, filling with fluid. This causes respiratory failure and patients may require admission to intensive care and a ventilator machine to support their breathing. 

The clinical trial involves the use the MSCs, which have been shown in experimental models to reduce inflammation, fight infection and improve the repair of injured tissue. 

Patients in this trial will be treated with a purified population of MSCs taken from umbilical cord tissue called Orbcel-C. 

The Orbcel-C therapy has been developed by scientists at Orbsen Therapeutics in Galway. 

The trial is being introduced as part of an existing programme of research investigating the use of MSCs in patients with ARDS. 

The first patient has now been recruited with plans to recruit at least 60 patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic at multiple sites across the UK, including Belfast, Birmingham and London. 

The trial has been identified by the UK National Institute for Health Research as a national urgent public health study. It is one of a number of Covid-19 studies that have been given urgent public health status by England’s Chief Medical Officer.

The study is being funded by the Health and Social Care Research & Development Division and the Wellcome Trust.  

Global coronavirus and infectious diseases expert Sir Professor Alimuddin Zumla of University College London said: “This is an exciting and important trial which targets rectifying and underlying causes of lung damage and has great potential of saving many lives from Covid-19. 

“The team should be congratulated for their leadership of host-directed therapies, a concept which has not yet been explored to its full potential.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie