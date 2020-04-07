This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government sets aside €15 million to ensure continued operation of ferry routes

The money will cover a minimum three month period in order to ensure the continuity of the services.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 6:41 PM
19 minutes ago 1,720 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069323
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT IS to set aside a €15 million emergency package in order to ensure the continued operation of specific ferry routes.

Cabinet today agreed to designate five sailing routes as “public service obligation routes”.

The decision was taken following a request for assistance from a number of ferry companies in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the routes that will be kept viable are:

  • Rosslare-Cherbourg
  • Rosslare-Bilbao
  • Rosslare-Pembroke
  • Rosslare-Fishguard.
  • Dublin-Cherbourg

The money will cover a minimum three month period in order to ensure the continuity of the services.

Speaking today, Minister Paul Kehoe said the move was essential in order to keep the routes from Rosslare viable.

“This emergency measure is extremely welcome given the huge collapse in tourism that is affecting the entire industry.

“It is also vital to ensure the protection of supply chains. I will work with Transport Minister Shane Ross to ensure all is done to protect Rosslare.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie