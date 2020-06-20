Two further deaths in Ireland, Government accelerates roadmap once again: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE GOVERNMENT HAS brought forward the stages of the roadmap once again, announcing yesterday that the reopening of hairdressers and barbers, cinemas, and churches will be permitted to reopen from 29 June.
All three were due to reopen their doors for the first time from 20 July but with the spread of the virus remaining significantly low in Ireland, a decision was made to bring forward many elements from Stage 4 to Stage 3.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Ireland is continuing to claim lives in Ireland as two more deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health last night.
Central and South America are the epicentre of the pandemic at present and continue to see significant numbers of new cases daily.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- A further two people with Covid-19 have died and an another 13 new cases of the disease were confirmed in Ireland by health officials yesterday.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a further hastening of the government’s roadmap for re-opening the country.
- Weddings of up to 50 people will be allowed to return from 29 June, under the latest easing of the Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Taoiseach this evening.
- It was also announced that hairdressers, barbers and beauticians can reopen from 29 June.
- Leading respiratory experts have warned that Ireland faces a lung disease crisis if urgent action is not taken to increase resources.
- There will be up to 500 jobs lost at Aer Lingus as a result of the impact of Covid-19, the company announced.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- Police in the UK have begun a crackdown on the number of people disobeying public health advice and gathering for illegal raves.
- An Australian state is set to reimpose household restrictions from Monday after recording double-digit increases in Covid-19 cases for a fourth consecutive day.
