Two further deaths in Ireland, Government accelerates roadmap once again: Today's Covid-19 main points

Peter Marks Salon in Dublin, one of many hairdressers taking appointments over the phone from today for its shops reopening on the 29 June.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS brought forward the stages of the roadmap once again, announcing yesterday that the reopening of hairdressers and barbers, cinemas, and churches will be permitted to reopen from 29 June.

All three were due to reopen their doors for the first time from 20 July but with the spread of the virus remaining significantly low in Ireland, a decision was made to bring forward many elements from Stage 4 to Stage 3.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Ireland is continuing to claim lives in Ireland as two more deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health last night.

Central and South America are the epicentre of the pandemic at present and continue to see significant numbers of new cases daily.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

Police in the UK have begun a crackdown on the number of people disobeying public health advice and gathering for illegal raves.

An Australian state is set to reimpose household restrictions from Monday after recording double-digit increases in Covid-19 cases for a fourth consecutive day.