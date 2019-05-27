This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mairead McGuinness is the first Irish MEP elected in European elections

And it’s a good start for Fine Gael.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 May 2019, 2:32 PM
26 minutes ago 13,430 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4655296
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
THE FIRST MEMBER of the European Parliament for Ireland has been elected – and it’s Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness.

The serving MEP was again successful in the Midlands North West constituency, and exceeded the quota on the first count.

The quota to be reached was 118,986 and McGuinness received 134,630 votes.

She told RTÉ that her win was “testament to the team around me”, and thanked her husband in particular.

McGuinness said that it is “what we hoped would happen”. 

She’ll serve another five-year term in parliament, with the numbers currently indicating a close race to join her in the constituency.

Looking to also win a seat are Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, independent Luke Ming Flanagan, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, Green Saoirse McHugh and independent Peter Casey.

The final results were:

You can find all the results as each count comes in on our European Elections site here.

