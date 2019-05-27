Mairead McGuinness is the first Irish MEP elected in European elections

THE FIRST MEMBER of the European Parliament for Ireland has been elected – and it’s Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness.

The serving MEP was again successful in the Midlands North West constituency, and exceeded the quota on the first count.

The quota to be reached was 118,986 and McGuinness received 134,630 votes.

She told RTÉ that her win was “testament to the team around me”, and thanked her husband in particular.

McGuinness said that it is “what we hoped would happen”.

She’ll serve another five-year term in parliament, with the numbers currently indicating a close race to join her in the constituency.

Looking to also win a seat are Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, independent Luke Ming Flanagan, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, Green Saoirse McHugh and independent Peter Casey.

The final results were:

You can find all the results as each count comes in on our European Elections site here.