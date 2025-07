WE HAVE TWO candidates for the presidential election officially confirmed now.

Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness declared yesterday that she is the sole candidate for her party.

Today, Galway TD Catherine Connolly officially threw her hat in the ring.

While it is early days yet and more candidates are likely to come out of the woodwork in the coming weeks, we got wondering if McGuinness and Connolly were the only two candidates on the ticket, who would get your vote?

Poll: If Mairead McGuinness and Catherine Connolly were the only two candidates running in the presidential election, who would you vote for?