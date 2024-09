GARDAÍ AND INTERNATIONAL police forces have worked together to break up a new Irish drug cartel which has resulted in wide ranging arrests and seizures of heroin and cocaine across the country, The Journal has learned.

It is understood that police from across the world have been involved in breaching the encrypted communications of a drug trafficking operation.

Countries involved in the latest seizure are Australia, Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United States. Europol, the European police body and Eurojust are also involved.

Sources have said that within that international grouping, there was a large Irish crime grouping, which is using those international encrypted communications to run their importation of drugs into the State.

It is understood that a large amount of drugs have been seized and it may be worth several millions of euro. A number of people have also been arrested who gardaí believe are involved in the alleged illicit business.

It is believed that the new cartel operation does not involve the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG) and is a different grouping with a relationship to a major Dublin crime grouping centred around a family from West Dublin.

This grouping has been the focus of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau for a number of years and sources have said they have filled a vacuum left due to policing operations targeting the KOCG and their aligned gangs.

It is understood that an operation took place in the south east this morning where drugs were seized and at least five arrests were made. It is believed one aspect of the probe is focused on the activities of an person linked to a logistics firm.

It is understood that the operation involved members of the National Surveillance Unit and other units and has been running for some time.

When contacted a garda spokesperson was unable to comment as the operation is ongoing.