A MALE CYCLIST has died following a crash in Castleknock Village, Dublin 15.

The incident took place at 4.30pm this afternoon after a collision between a lorry and a bike on the College Road.

The pedal cyclist, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown following the incident.

Arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to take place.

All roads in and out of Castleknock Village are currently closed for technical examinations and local diversions are in place as a forensic officers conduct their assessments.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. No other injuries were reported after this event.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. The public are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000.

Witnesses can also context the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.