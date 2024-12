A MAN IN his 30s continues to be questioned by gardaí in relation to the murder of Malika Al Katib in Co Wexford.

The eight-year-old was assaulted at a property on William Street in New Ross at around 11.45pm on Sunday, 1 December.

Emergency services attended the scene and brought the young girl to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. Malika died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday morning.

A woman and man in their 30s were also taken to University Hospital Waterford. The woman was seriously injured.

The man was later released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently being detained at a garda station in the eastern region.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.