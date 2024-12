GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a home in north Co Dublin last night.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene in Tobersool near Balbriggan and has been detained since at a garda station.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the residence shortly after 11.20pm last night and found a man in his 70s unresponsive. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The scene has been preserved the Garda Technical Bureau to examine and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified for a post-mortem examination to be arranged.

Gardaí in Balbriggan have established an incident room and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

“Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí,” a garda statement said.