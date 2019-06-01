Man (20s) arrested and charged in relation to alleged threat to kill another man (30s)

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to kill a man in Drogheda last July.

The man was arrested by Gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth yesterday over an incident in which he allegedly threatened to kill another man in his 30s on 19 July 2018.

He was charged with one count of Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997, which relates to a “threat… to kill or cause serious harm” to another person.

He was subsequently arrested in October 2018 and a file was then prepared for the DPP for direction.

He appeared before the Criminal Justice Court in Dublin today and has been remanded in custody with consent to bail subject to strict conditions.

The case was adjourned until 10.30am on 6 June at Cloverhill District Court.