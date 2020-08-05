Man (23) charged with murder of Patrycja Wyrebek in Newry

A 23-YEAR-old man has been charged with murder by police investigating the death of 20-year-old Patrycja Wyrebek in Newry last week.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, which launched a murder investigation on Monday, charged the man today after he was arrested earlier this week.

Patrycja died at her home in Drumalane Park, Newry on Sunday morning.

The man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.