Third person arrested over allegations of €1m theft from accountancy firm

A MAN AGED in his 30s has been arrested today following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm between 2019-2020.

The arrest was made following a complaint by an accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1,000,000.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrest this morning.

This is the third arrest made as part of the ongoing investigation.

The man is currently being detained in Terenure Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.