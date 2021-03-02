Man (30s) arrested over firework attack on gardaí at anti-lockdown protest

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with a firework attack on gardaí at a protest in Dublin at the weekend.

The man was arrested this morning and is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Irishtown Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Today’s arrest brings to 24 the total number of people arrested in connection with Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

More than 20 people were arrested initially at the protest, 13 of whom were charged at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday night.