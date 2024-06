A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in his 50s in Finglas.

Gardaí received reports of a man with serious injuries on Hampton Wood Way on the St Margaret’s Road in Finglas at around 12.30am on Thursday morning.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A man, aged in his 30s, was subsequently arrested as part of the investigation. He has since been charged.

He will appear before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Saturday morning.

A garda spokesperson said that a post mortem of the deceased has been completed by the State Pathologist.

The results of the post mortem will not be released for operational reasons.