Man (40s) charged after gardaí seize cannabis worth €289k in three counties

A LITHUANIAN MAN his 40s has been charged after gardaí seized €289,000 worth of cannabis during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo.

The searches, which involved gardaí attached to Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Mayo drugs units, with support from the Armed Support Unit, are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of cannabis in the Roscommon and Leitrim region.

Two searches were carried out at separate locations in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

The first of these searches led to the discovery of 67 cannabis plants and cannabis herb with a value of €54,000.

Two men, aged 33 and 46, were arrested in connection to this seizure.

At a second location, 86 cannabis plants were discovered along with approximately 2kg of cannabis. The total value of the seizure is estimated at €107,000.

Following this, a 41-year-old man was arrested.

In Charlestown, Co Mayo, 80 cannabis plants were seized, with a potential value of €64,000.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A fourth search in Clogherevagh, Co Sligo led gardaí to the discovery of 80 cannabis plants with a potential value of €64,000.

A 49-year-0ld man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with offences under Section 3 and 15 of the Misure of Drugs Act 1977.

He appeared before a Special Sitting of Sligo District Court yesterday evening.