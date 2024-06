A MAN IN his 40s has died following road traffic incident in Co Clare yesterday afternoon.

The alarm was raised shortly after 12.30pm when emergency services received reports of a collision on the N85 Western Relief Road near Ennis.

The route connects the M18 motorway with roads to west and north Clare.

It’s understood that a vehicle was seen colliding with a roadside barrier at least once before coming to a stop on the footpath.

A motorist who was on the road at the time stopped and quickly and ran to the driver’s aid, however the man was found in a collapsed state.

A second passing motorist stopped and also assisted with CPR until ambulance paramedics arrived.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he was in a critical condition until he died last night.

Investigations are ongoing.