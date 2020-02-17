Man (40s) struck by truck after driving his own car into a ditch

AN APPEAL FOR witnesses has been launched after a man in his 40s was killed following a single-vehicle collision in Cork.

The incident happened on the N27, Main Cork to Kinsale Road at around 1.15pm this afternoon when a car was driven of the road and struck a ditch.

The 40-year-old driver of that car then left his vehicle and walked into the path of an oncoming truck.

He was the sole occupant of the car. Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured but treated at the scene for shock.

Garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who travelled on the road prior to the collision and may have dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.