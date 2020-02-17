This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 February, 2020
Man (40s) struck by truck after driving his own car into a ditch

The 40-year-old driver of the car left his own vehicle before stepping out in front of an oncoming truck.

By Conor McCrave Monday 17 Feb 2020, 6:53 PM
22 minutes ago 8,228 Views 3 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

AN APPEAL FOR witnesses has been launched after a man in his 40s was killed following a single-vehicle collision in Cork. 

The incident happened on the N27, Main Cork to Kinsale Road at around 1.15pm this afternoon when a car was driven of the road and struck a ditch.

The 40-year-old driver of that car then left his vehicle and walked into the path of an oncoming truck. 

He was the sole occupant of the car. Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene. 

The driver of the truck was uninjured but treated at the scene for shock. 

Garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who travelled on the road prior to the collision and may have dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

