Man in his 40s in serious condition following collision in Cork

A MAN IN his mid 40s has been rushed to hospital following a single vehicle collision in Cork.

The incident occurred at around 9.30am on the South City Link road inbound.

The male driver was taken to Mercy hospital where he is believed to be in a serious condition.

A female passenger in her early 70s was also taken to hospital where it is understood her injuries are minor.

A garda spokesperson said forensic scene investigators are at the scene, and the road has since re-opened to traffic.