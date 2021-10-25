Man (40s) seriously injured in hit-and-run incident in Galway on Sunday night

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred in Galway on Sunday night.

The collision occurred between Furbo and Spiddal at around 8.30pm when a male pedestrian was struck by a car.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to NUIG Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

Diversions are currently in place as garda forensic investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R336 between Furbo and Spiddal Sunday night, between 8pm and 9pm, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.