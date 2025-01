A MAN IN his 60s has died following a house fire in Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the fire on the Togher Road in Cork city this evening.

Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended at the property at around 7pm this evening. The man was found dead in the property. His body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently held for a technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. This will determine the course of the garda investigation.

A garda spokesperson said that enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

With reporting from Olivia Kelleher