A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle crash in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal.

The incident took place at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon on the Shore Road in Kerrykeel.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera or dash-cam footage to come forward.

Local diversions are in place and the road will remain closed overnight as a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation unit will complete a technical examination tomorrow.

Arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. Gardaí said the local coroner has been notified.