A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of a woman in Co Down.

The body of Patricia Aust, aged 81, who was also known as Patsy, was found inside a house in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor on Sunday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have charged an 85-year-old man with her murder.

He is expected to appear today before the Newtownards Magistrates Court.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.