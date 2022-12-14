Man accused of murdering his elderly mother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

A JURY HAS been sworn in to hear the trial of a man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of his elderly mother at his home.

At the Central Criminal Court today, Brendan Murray pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Neasa Murray (88), at Kincora Court, Contarf, Dublin 3, on 23 August, 2020.

The body of Neasa Murray, a grandmother who lived at nearby Kincora Drive, was found around 8pm on the night of the alleged murder at Kincora Court.

Brendan Murray (63) spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty plea when the sole charge of murder was put to him by the registrar.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury of eight men and four women that the trial of Murray will feature expert consultant psychiatric evidence and is expected to last two-to-three days.

The trial begins tomorrow morning at the Criminal Court of Justice before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.