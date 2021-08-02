Man aged in his 70s dies after tractor crashes in Co Westmeath

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man aged in his 70s has died in a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor in Co Westmeath this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on the R389, Mullingar Road at Kilbeggan at 7.50am. The male driver of the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage, such as dash-cam footage, to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Athlone on 09064 98550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.